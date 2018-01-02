Dutchess County Regional Chamber supports Year of the Veteran

The Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce will support the Year of the Veteran in the county with promotional opportunities for veteran-owned businesses added to its services for chamber members.

The Poughkeepsie-based chamber’s veterans initiative is in conjunction with Duchess County government and the Dutchess County Historical Society, which have declared 2018 the Year of the Veteran to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. County Executive Marc Molinaro said the observance will include a commemorative veterans parade and the historical society’s recording of personal stories of military service.

Chamber officials said the organization will draw special attention to businesses of member veterans in its print and online directories and by highlighting a Veteran-Owned Business Member of the Month in its monthly Bottom Line newsletter.

“We would like to thank and celebrate our local veterans, especially those who have taken their support of this country to the next level and opened a business,” said Frank Castella Jr., president and CEO of the Dutchess County Regional Chamber.

For more information on Year of the Veteran efforts and community resources for veterans and to sign up to participate, visit dcrcoc.org/veterans. Questions can be sent to Loren Petrella, chamber marketing and communications coordinator, at LPetrella@dcrcoc.org or by calling 845-454-1700, ext. 1020.