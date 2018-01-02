Former Fairfield auto repair shop to become restaurant/bar

Restaurateur Chun Yiu Kwok has bought the former site of J.D. Auto Repair in Fairfield, and is expected to open a restaurant/bar later this year.

Kwok paid $612,500 for the 2,750-square-foot building on a third of an acre at 180 Commerce Drive, according to Angel Commercial LLC President Jon Angel, who represented the buyer and seller.

The new eatery will be across from a Mercedes-Benz dealer and near the Fairfield Metro Train Station, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana and the new Trademark Fairfield Apartment Complex.