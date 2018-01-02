Greenwich financial exec Harry Arora seeks GOP bid to challenge Himes

Harry Arora, a Greenwich resident and a partner in the energy investment firm Northlander Commodity Advisors, is seeking the Republican nomination for Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District held by five-term Democratic incumbent Jim Himes.

Arora was born in India and received an MBA in finance from the University of Texas at Austin. He is also pursuing a Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University. He served as vice president at Enron from 1995 to 2002 and was a portfolio manager at the hedge fund Amaranth Advisors from 2002 to 2006 before launching the hedge fund Arcim Advisors in 2006.

On his campaign’s website, Arora criticized the Affordable Care Act for making health care “unaffordable” and advocated for smaller government that works more effectively.

“By increased usage of technology and by restructuring our programs, we should be able to improve the quality of services – in both our state programs and in our schools,” he said. “If we apply business sense to all our programs we can spend less and do more.”