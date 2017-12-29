SAAGNY’s board and executive committee

The Specialty Advertising Association of Greater New York based in Rye has announced the makeup of its board and executive committee for 2018.

Cindy Rosen of Zagwear Inc., was elected to her first term on the board. Continuing their service on the board of directors are Irwin Kotcher of Merri Moments, Catherine Meyer of Cameo Promotions, Ken Rode of Cutter & Buck and Marcus Sweeney of Prime Resources.

The executive committee will include John R.B. Cudahy of Prime Resources as president, Paul Sprunk of Paul W. Sprunk Associates as president-elect/vice president and Rachel Levin of distributor Staples Promotional Products as secretary/treasurer. Eric Rackoff, also of Staples Promotional Products, will remain on the board and executive committee as immediate past president.

The association represents the distributors, suppliers and decorators of imprinted promotional products in New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut. It provides continuing education to industry professionals and monitors legislative activities in the three state capitals and Washington, D.C.