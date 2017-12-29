Allison named board president at MHA

The Mental Health Association of Westchester has announced the appointment of Meryl A. Allison as president of its board of directors. She’s a strategic and management consultant with more than 30 years of experience and has been on the board for more than six years.

Association CEO Charlotte Östman, said, “We will benefit tremendously from her strategic planning expertise as we continue to position MHA as the behavioral health care agency of the future.”

Allison takes over the role from Mike Lombardi, who served as board president for more than four years and who continues to serve on the board and as chair of the investment committee.

Previously, Allison had been a partner at both Accenture and Deloitte Consulting, where she focused on the health care and life sciences industries.