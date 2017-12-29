LSHV honorees announced

White Plains-based Legal Services of the Hudson Valley has announced the honorees for its Equal Access to Justice Dinner scheduled for April 10 at the Ritz-Carlton, Westchester.

William P. Harrington of Bleakley, Platt & Schmidt LLP will be honored along with the law firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP and Entergy Corp. Harrington is partner and chairman of the executive committee at Bleakley, Platt & Schmidt.

The event is the organization’s major fundraiser of the year, attracting more than 400 attorneys, business leaders, judges, lawmakers and community leaders.

The dinner will be co-chaired by Marc L. Greenwald, partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, Jonathan C. Harris, general counsel and secretary of MBIA Inc. and Vanessa Kaye Watson, vice president and senior managing counsel of Mastercard International.

Proceeds will benefit programs that provide legal services to children and families throughout the Hudson Valley.

Legal Services CEO Barbara Finkelstein said, “Since our founding more than 50 years ago, we have been a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of our neighbors at the most desperate times in their lives.” Last year alone the organization handled more than 15,500 cases impacting more than 36,000 household members.

Ticket and other information at lshv.org or from Tom Gabriel at 914-949-1305 ext. 160.