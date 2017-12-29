Recognition for Danziger & Markhoff

The White Plains law firm Danziger & Markhoff LLP has been ranked in the 2018 U.S. News-Best Lawyers Best Law Firms for the seventh consecutive year. The firm received a Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking for trusts and estates law. In addition to White Plains, the firm has an office in Melville.

At the same time, three attorneys in the firm were individually cited by U.S. News.

Partner Michael Markhoff was named 2018 Trusts & Estates “Lawyer of the Year” for White Plains. Only one lawyer in each practice area in each community receives such a designation. In addition, Markhoff was included in the 2017 New York Metro Super Lawyers list in the area of estate planning and probate

Harris Markhoff, managing partner at the firm, was named in The Best Lawyers in America 2018 in the areas of corporate law and trusts and estates law. He has been selected for this list for more than 25 years and is a prior “Lawyer of the Year.”

Joshua S. Levine, also a partner, was selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2018 in the area of health care law for the fifth year in a row.