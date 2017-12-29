Djonbalaj on Yonkers IDA

Henry Djonbalaj, who in 1997 founded Henry Djonbalaj Real Estate in Yonkers, has joined the Yonkers Industrial Development Agency. His firm now operates two offices with more than 30 sales agents.

Djonbalaj is an Albanian immigrant who came to the U.S. in 1974 with his parents, two brothers and three sisters. He moved to Yonkers in 1988.

“Henry has demonstrated his love for this city and his commitment to its economic health,’’ Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said. “As vice chairman of the McLean Avenue Merchants Association, he has contributed his time and his talents to improving the business climate. We know that he will devote this same energy to the IDA board.’’

Djonbalaj helped create the September 11th Memorial Site at Conor Park on McLean Avenue. It features part of a steel beam from one of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers. Djonbalaj serves on the boards of the Lincoln Park Taxpayers Association, The Untermeyer Park Performing Arts Council, The Aisling Irish Community Center and the Yonkers Green City Advisory Committee.