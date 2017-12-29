Home Good Things Happening Westchester BOMA Westchester elects 2018 slate

BOMA Westchester elects 2018 slate

Seated, from left, Caroline Molloy, Susan Curtis, Scott Tangredi and Stephanie Manfredi. Standing, from left, William Bassett, Robert Lupica, John Lomurno and Vinny Finnegan.

The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) of Westchester County has elected its officers and directors for the 2018 term. They were sworn in during an event at the Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains.

Susan Curtis of RXR Realty is the president. Scott Tangredi of Reckson, a division of SL Green, is vice president. Serving as secretary is Cameron Paktinat of William Warren Group. Caroline Molloy of Cushman & Wakefield is the treasurer.

Elected as directors were Vinny Finnegan of Gedney Way Consultants LLC, John Lomurno of GlobeOp Financial Services LLC, Stephanie Manfredi of Colliers International and Edward Miller of Celestial Capital Group LLC.

The immediate past president is William Bassett of Cushman & Wakefield. The allied representative is Robert Lupica of JP McHale Pest Management. The public relations adviser is Dean Bender of Thompson & Bender.

