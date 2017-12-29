TSTT looks forward to 25 years

Friends and supporters of Today’s Students Tomorrow’s Teachers (TSTT) gathered at the X20 restaurant in Yonkers for a fundraiser in advance of the organization’s 25th anniversary to be marked in 2020. The event was “Circle of Friends: Celebrating the Vision.”

Bettye H. Perkins, founder, president and CEO of the White Plains-based organization, said that the event was one in a series the nonprofit will present leading up to the anniversary. She announced that U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn of South Carolina is honorary chair of the silver anniversary committee.

In a video address, Clyburn expressed support for TSTT’s mission of closing the widening gap preventing true teacher diversity in America’s classrooms. He noted that TSTT has helped 165 students become teachers and school administrators in eight states and more than 800 are in the pipeline.

Among the achievements he highlighted was TSTT’s partnering with 24 colleges and universities, making it possible to provide deserving students with at tuition scholarships of least 50 percent. He praised its Male Teachers of Color initiative, chaired by Allan Houston, assistant general manager of the New York Knicks and general manager of the Westchester Knicks, which plans to help develop 50 new teachers.

Honorary co-chairs of the event were Houston, Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, and U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey.