A warm feeling about a coat drive

Just in time for the snowy and cold weather that descended on the area late in December, the Mount St. Mary College community donated 100 coats to the Newburgh Ministry.

The holiday season will end long before winter’s chill leaves the air, “So a warm coat is a gift that keeps on giving to those in need,” said Michelle Iacuessa, director of alumni affairs at the college. Iacuessa helped spearhead the campaign.

The Newburgh Ministry is a culturally diverse, grassroots organization in the city’s east end, serving the low-income and homeless populations. For years, the college has collaborated with the Newburgh Ministry in literacy programs, donation drives and other activities to help those in need.