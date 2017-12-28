Sleep solutions

If your child has trouble sleeping, there’s a lecture coming up for which you’ll surely want to stay awake.

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and The Norma Pfriem Breast Center will host an “Evening of Wellness” event on Jan. 10. The subject is “Help Your Child Become a Great Sleeper.” It takes place at the Norma Pfriem facility, 111 Beach Road in Fairfield starting at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

The lecture will be led by Lynelle M. Schneeberg. She is a licensed clinical psychologist who recently joined the Division of Sleep Medicine at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. Schneeberg is the director of the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Program at Connecticut Children’s Sleep Center. Among the subjects expected to be covered are childhood insomnia, solutions to help your children sleep and implementation of those solutions.

Schneeberg is one of only 200 clinical psychologists in the country who is board certified in sleep medicine.

To reserve a seat, call the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce at 203-255-1011.