Neurology center opens in Greenwich

Alice Rusk, a doctor specializing in movement disorders, is leading Yale Medicine Neurology at Greenwich, which recently opened at 55 Holly Hill Lane. The center is designed to make more widely available a broad range of neurological subspecialties at a time of growing demand from an aging population.

“This neurology center with expanded neurological specialties is a collaboration between Greenwich Hospital and Yale Medicine that will make it easier for patients to see a neurologist close to home,” said Norman Roth, the hospital’s president and CEO.

Also at the Greenwich location is Kunal Desai, a neurologist with a subspecialty in neuromuscular disorders.

Rusk, who is chief of neurology at Greenwich Hospital, said “There’s been an explosion in the need for neurological services because people are easily living into their 80s and 90s. As people age, their nervous system is more likely to develop problems. Many of these problems are treatable. We want to help these individuals to function at their highest possible level.”