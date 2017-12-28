Hazlett joins Positive Directions

Positive Directions, a nonprofit in Westport that provides treatment and prevention programs for mental health issues and addictive behaviors, has hired Cathy Hazlett. She will be the prevention coordinator for Westport, Weston and Wilton.

“Cathy came to us after having founded and successfully run an agency that focused on youth substance misuse prevention in Vermont’s rural White River Valley area,” said Jennifer Hrbek, the organization’s executive director.

Hazlett will work on ways to reduce and prevent alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, prescription and other drug use among young people. She is a tobacco treatment specialist, and is particularly passionate about preventing tobacco use, including vaping.

Hazlett is a member of the American Public Health Association, Connecticut Public Health Association, and the Connecticut Association of Prevention Professionals.