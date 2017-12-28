A bit of stick-to-it-iveness

If you’re with a nonprofit seeking to raise funds by offering to wrap holiday packages in exchange for a modest donation, you’re going to need a way to secure the wrapping paper around those gifts. If you can do it without cutting into the funds you’ll be raising, that’s a plus. So it was that the Ridgefield Chapter of the National Charity League held an adhesive tape drive to support Housatonic Habitat for Humanity’s “Wrapping for Habitat.”

At the Danbury Fair Mall from Dec. 1 through Dec. 24, Housatonic Habitat’s volunteers ran a wrapping station just outside of Macy’s on the second floor. With a suggested donation of $5 per gift, shoppers could get their gifts wrapped while supporting Housatonic Habitat at the same time.

Ridgefield chapter volunteers collected tape for use by Housatonic Habitat’s wrapping volunteers. The chapter has about 250 members. It serves more than 30 local philanthropies and donates approximately 5,000 hours of service to the community each year.