Westport’s PetVet Care Centers acquired by NYC investment firm

Global investment firm KKR is acquiring Westport’s PetVet Care Centers for an undisclosed amount.

PetVet acquires and operates general practice and specialty veterinary hospitals for companion animals. It provides veterinary services ranging from preventative and primary care to emergency critical care and surgeries. PetVet works in partnership with more than 600 board certified specialists and general veterinarians across its network of 125 locally branded hospitals in 22 states.

KKR, which is based in New York City, acquired the firm from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, L Catterton, and other existing shareholders.

Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial adviser and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal adviser to PetVet. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to KKR. Fully committed debt financing will be provided by Jefferies and KKR Capital Markets.