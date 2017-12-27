M&T Bank names René F. Jones chairman, CEO

M&T Bank Corp. named René F. Jones as chairman and CEO of M&T and its principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank.



Jones succeeds M&T’s former chairman and CEO, Robert G. Wilmers, who died at home on Dec. 16.

“Over the past 34 years, Bob Wilmers built M&T into one of the most successful banks in the country,” said Robert T. Brady, who was named M&T’s nonexecutive chairman on Dec. 17. “Mr. Wilmers did not do it alone, however. Thousands of experienced colleagues have worked side-by-side with Bob to develop and deliver M&T’s successful community-focused approach, including a management committee comprised of members with an average tenure of 24 years at M&T.”

Jones, who received a bachelor’s in management science from Boston College and an MBA from the University of Rochester, joined M&T in 1992 and was appointed to the management committee in 2005. He served as M&T’s CFO from 2005 to 2016.

“Bob Wilmers was an inspiration to us all, and his legacy will live on in everything we do to support our colleagues, serve our customers and strengthen our communities,” Jones said. “Our shareholders, employees, customers and communities can expect to see continuity in M&T’s overall vision and direction, and a continued commitment to the values that Bob Wilmers embodied.”

M&T also named Richard S. Gold president and COO of M&T and M&T Bank. Gold began his career with M&T Bank in 1989 and has held numerous managerial positions in retail banking, consumer lending, mortgage and business banking. In 2014, he was named vice chairman and took on the role of chief risk officer. He earned a bachelor’s from Cornell University and an MBA from New York University.

“Together, René, Rich and the rest of the management committee are well prepared to perpetuate M&T’s long record of strength and success and to carry on Bob’s tradition of conservative, consistent community banking,” Brady said.

Both Jones and Gold were elected to the board of directors of both entities. Brady has now resumed his role as vice chairman and lead outside director of M&T’s board.

M&T is a Buffalo financial holding company. Its principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T’s Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.