Norwalk, Trumbull affordable housing projects receiving state funds

Norwalk and Trumbull are among 10 Connecticut communities receiving state funding to support the development of affordable housing projects.

The state Department of Housing is providing up to $4.09 million to Norwalk’s 86-unit St. Paul’s Flax Hill Cooperative to assist in renovations. The cooperative, built in 1978, was originally funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Affordability restrictions recently expired with the full repayment of HUD’s 40-year loan.

The Norwalk property is non-age restricted and mixed income, including very low income, low income, and moderate-income residents. The cooperative is made up of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom units in 10 two- and three-story buildings on a 4.35-acre site.

Trumbull’s Stern Village Apartments, composed of 186 units of senior housing, is receiving up to $5,286,139 from the Housing Department for energy-efficient improvements. Upgrades will be made to HVAC systems, windows, doors and insulation, roofs, walkways, community room kitchens, and storm water and sewer systems. Twenty units will be made compliant to the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Trumbull property is leveraging $505,820 in owner reserves and $398,687 in energy incentives, as well as $800,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding.

Other communities receiving state funding for affordable housing include Ellington, Hartford, Manchester, New London, Norwich, Suffield, Wallingford and Westbrook. The funds are all contingent upon final approval by the State Bond Commission.

Since 2011, the state has created, rehabilitated or preserved approximately 10,000 affordable housing units. There are nearly 3,300 affordable units under construction, and funding commitments are in place to create approximately 5,200 more affordable units.