Harlan Haus, a German beer hall, to open Jan. 10 in Bridgeport

Harlan Haus, a traditional German-style beer hall and restaurant, has announced that it will open on Jan. 10 at 155 State St. in Bridgeport.

The 7,000-square-foot restaurant is in the former People’s Bank building. It is part of the McLevy Square development, which also includes the upcoming Stress Factory comedy club, two retail spaces that have yet to be leased and a 32-unit apartment complex.

Brett Wilderman, principal at Forstone Capital LLC of Darien and the developer of the McLevy Square complex, told the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce last month that Harlan Haus was scheduled to open on Dec. 15, although Harlan Haus owner Stephen Lewandowski did not publicly commit to that date.

According to its Facebook page, Harlan Haus will serve “the usual suspects – pretzels, schnitzel, kielbasa, bratwurst, etc.” plus two premium German beers on tap and local craft brews on a rotating basis. The Bridgeport location is the third German beer hall owned by Lewandowski, who also runs Harlan Social in Stamford and Harlan Publick in Norwalk.