Reflecting its approval of the new changes to the U.S. tax code, global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group said it will earmark funds for additional investment in global digital initiatives over the next two years to accelerate growth.

The Stamford firm said it will also make an additional contribution of $500 to every U.S. employee’s 401(k) retirement account on U.S. Tax Day, April 17, 2018.

“Our people and our clients are the keys to our success and we believe continued investments in their future are the best response to the rationalization of the corporate tax code,” said ISG Chairman and CEO Michael P. Connors. “We applaud Congress and the administration for the leadership they showed in making these changes. We firmly believe they will spur growth and investment across many businesses, including those of our clients in such industries as financial services, manufacturing, health care, energy and retail, among others.”

ISG will reinvest a portion of the savings from the lower corporate tax rate to further expand its digital services for clients and increase its digital training for employees, Connors said.