Tax law creates uncertain future for Newman’s Own Foundation

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law by President Trump on Dec. 22 could have a deleterious impact on Westport-based Newman’s Own Foundation, which faces a 200 percent tax hike due to a provision that was cut from the legislation.

According to a Connecticut Mirror report, a 1969 tax law prevents foundations from owning more than a small stake in a private business. Under that law, foundations must sever their ties with the business or else face a 200 percent excise tax. When Academy Award-winning actor Paul Newman died in 2003, he willed his food company Newman’s Own to the Newman’s Own Foundation. In 2008, the foundation received a five-year extension from the Internal Revenue Service, which was reprised in 2013 and is set to expire in November 2018.

Although an exemption for Newman’s Own Foundation’s ownership of the food company was included in the original versions of the House and Senate tax bills, it was dropped from the final bill after Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled that the exemption was among several items that violated the so-called Byrd Rule that restricts the types of provisions that can be included in legislative reconciliation measures.

Bob Forrester, president and CEO of the Newman’s Own Foundation, said that it would be extremely difficult to sell the food company to a third party because of its mission of donating all of its profits to charitable works.

“Nobody has the authority to say ‘You have to go out of business,’ but they have the authority to make you pay a 200 percent tax rate that in effect makes you go out of business,” he said.