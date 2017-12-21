Home Good Things Happening Fairfield The Kennedy Center building named for Schwartz

Martin D. Schwartz and Michele Macauda at the building-naming ceremony.

The Kennedy Center’s headquarters building in Trumbull has been named in honor of the organization’s first president, Martin D. Schwartz. Schwartz will be retiring in January after leading the organization for nearly 39 years. 

More than 50 government officials, staff, volunteers, clients and supporters attended the Dec. 18 ceremony at 2440 Reservoir Ave.  

Michele Macauda of Monroe, chair of The Kennedy Center’s board said, “Marty’s leadership and foresight is recognized both in Connecticut and throughout the country.”

