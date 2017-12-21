Shepherd joins Coldwell Banker

Caroline Shepherd has joined Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County where she will serve as global luxury director. Based at Coldwell Banker’s office in Danbury, Shepherd also will spend time in the field.

Joe Valvano, president, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County, said “I look forward to watching Caroline enhance our Global Luxury services in the region.”

Shepherd has been active in numerous organizations, including the Westchester County Board of Realtors Professional Standard and Grievance Committee, the Westchester County Arbitration Committee, and the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. She is a resident of Pound Ridge, New York.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage operates more than 50 offices with more than 2,300 affiliated sales associates serving Connecticut and Westchester County.