ComForCare comes to Fairfield

Town of Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau and Beverly Balaz, president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce were among those on hand to help Neil Anand inaugurate his business, a ComForCare franchise at 1700 Post Road.

ComForCare has its corporate headquarters in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and franchisees in about 200 communities, mostly in the U.S. It provides nonmedical, in-home care to those who are elderly, disabled, living with dementia or recovering from injuries or surgery.

A Fairfield native, Anand has a background in health care and marketing. He volunteered with a local organization providing transportation to seniors.

“I’m passionate about serving those in my hometown who are in need of assistance,” said Anand. “Owning a ComForCare office is a way to reach out to even more people and help them have better days in the comfort of their own homes.”