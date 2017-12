The Greenwich Chamber of Commerce announced its Holiday Awards Decorating Contest winners at its annual holiday party, which was recently held at Clement Galleries. Businesses were encouraged to decorate their storefronts. For purposes of judging, Greenwich was divided into four sectors with one winner in each.

Among the prizes were ads on the chamber’s website and professional photos.

The winners were Albe Furs, Greenwich Hospital Auxiliary, Carriage House, Housewarming and Back 40 Mercantile.