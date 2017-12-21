Documentary screening in Darien

When the award-winning documentary “The Buddy System” was screened at the Darien Library, the filmmakers were there along with a representative of the film’s stars who was a big hit with the audience. Lilly the service dog was a star attraction after the screening, giving audience members a chance to experience the personality of an animal that has been specially trained to help children who have autism.

The film depicts the deep bonds between trained assistance dogs and children at various points on the autism spectrum.

The film was produced and directed by Megan Smith-Harris. Her husband, Bill Harris, was executive producer. Along with Patty Dobbs Gross, founder and executive director of the North Star Foundation that provides trained service dogs and her son Dan, they took questions from the audience.

The film was an official selection at the San Luis Obispo, Global Peace, Alexandria and Ridgefield film festivals and a winner at AUTFEST.

The Darien screening was sponsored by the Rucci Law Group.