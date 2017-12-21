Gizzi on TBICO board

Kristen Gizzi has been elected to the board of directors of TBICO, a Danbury nonprofit whose mission is to help people help themselves through education, job training and financial literacy. Louann Bloomer, TBICO’s founder, CEO and president said, “Her experience both professional and nonprofit will be invaluable in helping guide TBICO into the next 25 years.”

An attorney, Gizzi has served as general counsel for ECCO111 Enterprises Inc, a New York-based family environmental and infrastructure construction company. She is also director of real estate for ECCO Development, as well as executive director of the shopping center Litchfield Crossings in New Milford.

Gizzi lives in Katonah, New York.