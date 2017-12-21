Wishing for toys

Part of NBCUniversal’s Stamford Media Center became a giant toy box for youngsters from the Boys & Girls Club of Stamford on Dec. 14. Fifty employees at the media center had volunteered to receive a personalized “wish card” from a child at the club that specified which toys he or she would like to receive for the holidays. All of the children who filled out wish cards were participants in the club’s after-school programming.

More than 150 toys were distributed in response to the wish cards. In addition, NBCUniversal bought extra toys to be donated to other children at the club.

“Our team at the Stamford Media Center constantly looks for new ways to give back to the Stamford community,” said Vinnie Fusco, vice president and general manager of production. “The Boys & Girls Club is a tremendous community partner and we are thrilled to host this toy drive for them for the fourth year in a row.”