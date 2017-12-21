Williams is Stamford’s Citizen of the Year

Stamford and the Jewish War Veterans Fred Robbins Post 142 recently announced their selection of Dudley N. Williams Jr. as the 2017 City of Stamford Citizen of the Year.

A selection committee looks for a person who has demonstrated a belief in interfaith harmony, possesses the highest standards of responsibility in civic life, has helped in the promotion of projects for the public welfare and has personally worked with distinction to benefit Stamford on a communitywide basis.

Stamford’s Mayor David Martin said, “Dudley’s active citizenship and belief in sustainable success through community partnerships has benefitted our city. His commitment to helping those who are disadvantaged and underserved is unmatched, particularly in education.”

About 25 years ago, as the parent of a child in the Stamford school system, he was elected to the Stamford school board, serving three terms, including two as board president.

Williams served on the Stamford Planning Board and most recently, in 2015, he was elected to the Stamford Board of Finance.

Presently, Williams is president and CEO of the Mill River Collaborative and served as interim CEO for the Stamford YMCA. He retired from GE Asset Management as senior vice president of citizenship and diversity.

“To say I’m honored is an understatement of enormous proportions,” said Williams.