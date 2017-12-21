Head count at Mohegan Sun arena

Mohegan Sun Arena reported that it attracted 11 million people to entertainment events it staged during 2017. The venue also won two awards during 2017, Prime Site and Casino of the Year. This brings to 15 the number of national awards it has won during the past nine years.

“I am blessed to have so many talented people who help put our entertainment brand on the world stage — they are the reason we have a world-class venue sitting right in our backyard,” said Tom Cantone, senior vice president of sports and entertainment.

Among the artists and bands appearing in 2017 at the arena were Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Bon Jovi, Neil Diamond, Depeche Mode, Journey, Pentatonix, Backstreet Boys and Ariana Grande.