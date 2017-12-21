Peterson named marketing manager

Tompkins Financial Corp., parent company of Tompkins Mahopac Bank, has named Abby Peterson to be the company’s marketing communications manager.

She will oversee marketing communications efforts for Tompkins Financial’s community banks, including Tompkins Mahopac Bank in the Hudson Valley, Tompkins Trust Co. in central New York, Tompkins Bank of Castile in western New York and Tompkins VIST Bank in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Peterson joined the bank in 2016 after serving as a marketing and public relations specialist at Hagan Associates in Vermont