Greenwich mansion Linden Court sells for $9.65 million

Linden Court, a recently renovated 12,390-square-foot manor on five acres in Greenwich, has been sold for $9.65 million. The transaction was announced by Greenwich Realtor David Ogilvy & Associates, which represented both the buyer and seller; neither were identified by the firm.

The eight-bedroom building at 218 Clapboard Ridge Road includes 11 bathrooms, a formal dining room with fireplace, and a four-car garage; the grounds include formal gardens, a fountain, walking path, pavilion, swimming pool, pool house, tree house and a tennis court.

The residence was built in 1929 and was recently renovated and restored by Greenwich firm Xhema.