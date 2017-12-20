Danbury’s Tech Air acquires Alliance Welding of California

Tech Air, a distributor of industrial, medical, and specialty gases and related equipment and supplies in Danbury, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Alliance Welding Supplies Inc., a distributor of industrial gases and welding supplies based in San Jose, California.

Alliance Welding will be operated as a new subsidiary of Tech Air of California. Terms of the transaction, expected to close by the end of the year, were not disclosed.

Tech Air is owned by CI Capital Partners and Tech Air management. The acquisition of Alliance will be Tech Air’s 23rd add-on acquisition under CI Capital’s ownership.

Alliance Welding was founded in 2002 by Marvin Rodgers III, who will remain president of Alliance and will retain a significant investment.