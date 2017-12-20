Lorca Coffee Bar opens second location in Cos Cob

Lorca Coffee Bar has opened a second Fairfield County location inside Fleisher’s Craft Butchery at 160 E. Putnam Ave. in Cos Cob.

Lorca first opened in 2012 at 125 Bedford St. in Stamford as a career-shift for New York architect Leyla Jenkins, who gained an appreciation for churros and cortados while growing up in Spain. Jenkins was previously a barista at Espresso Neat in Darien before opening her Stamford store.

The Cos Cob coffee bar will bring new additions to the Lorca menu, including empanadas made with Fleisher’s chorizo and a Spanish tortilla from Jenkins’ family recipe. Lorca replaces an in-house café that Fleishers owned and operated.