Xerox adds two multibrand dealers on both coasts

Phil Hall
Xerox has expanded its channel partner program by adding a pair of multibrand dealers  on the East and West coasts.

xerox multibrand dealersOn the East Coast, Xerox is now partnering with Hilyard’s Business Solutions of Wilmington, Delaware. The company serves the Delaware-Pennsylvania-Maryland corridor and offers office equipment, document management and voice solutions, and managed print and IT network services.
On the West Coast, Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Rabbit Office Automation will be providing Xerox’s workplace technology, document management solutions, and managed print and IT services in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Norwalk-based Xerox stated that is has signed more than 50 new document technology partners in the U.S. and Western Europe during 2017.

