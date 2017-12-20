Xerox adds two multibrand dealers on both coasts

Xerox has expanded its channel partner program by adding a pair of multibrand dealers on the East and West coasts.

On the East Coast, Xerox is now partnering with Hilyard’s Business Solutions of Wilmington, Delaware. The company serves the Delaware-Pennsylvania-Maryland corridor and offers office equipment, document management and voice solutions, and managed print and IT network services.

On the West Coast, Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Rabbit Office Automation will be providing Xerox’s workplace technology, document management solutions, and managed print and IT services in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Norwalk-based Xerox stated that is has signed more than 50 new document technology partners in the U.S. and Western Europe during 2017.