Albany architecture firm CSArch opens White Plains office

CSArch, an Albany architecture and engineering firm, has expanded into Westchester County with a new office in the White Plains Central Business District.

The firm announced that it had opened an office at 235 Main St. in White Plains. The firm employs 90 people at offices in Albany and Newburgh.

The firm’s new 4,100-square-foot space in White Plains will employ eight people, with plans to hire a senior project architect and design architect, according to the Phillip Quindara, the firm’s director of marketing.

Founded in 1991, CSArch provides architecture, engineering and construction management services to schools, colleges and universities, along with corporate and civic clients.

The White Plains office will serve as the firm’s base in the county as well as Long Island and Connecticut. Quindara said CSArch is working with K-12 school districts in Valhalla, New Rochelle and Clarkstown in Rockland County.

“We’re strategically located in the heart of White Plains to be more responsive and flexible to the needs of our current clients and to offer our professional design services to prospective public school, college and corporate clients in Westchester County and beyond,” CSArch Executive Principal Tina Mesiti-Céas said in a statement.

Mesiti-Céas will co-lead the White Plains office along with Managing Principal Daryl Mastracci.

At the corner of Church and Main streets, 235 Main St. is part of the Renaissance Corporate Center owned by Caspi Development LLC. The 160,000-square-foot center, which includes 245 Main St., is home to law firms and other professional clients, a Chase bank and food and beverage tenants such as Hastings Tea & Coffee and Noodle Plus.