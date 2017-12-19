Manish Madhavani named Stamford office managing partner at KPMG

Manish D. Madhavani has been named Stamford office managing partner at audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG LLP.

A partner in the firm’s financial services practice, Madhavani will now be responsible for the strategic direction and growth of the office and continue to serve financial services clients.

Madhavani has more than 20 years of experience providing audit and related services to financial services clients – many in the Stamford/Greenwich corridor – including hedge funds, private equity funds, investment advisers, broker-dealers and insurance companies.

Most recently based in New York, Madhavani started his career with KPMG India in Mumbai in 1995. He joined the U.S. firm in 1998 and was admitted to the partnership in 2006.