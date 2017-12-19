Home Entertainment Foto Master opens first CT manufacturing facility in Stratford

Foto Master, a manufacturer of interactive entertainment and photo booths, is opening its first manufacturing facility in Connecticut by leasing a 9,120-square-foot industrial building at 40 Mead St. in Stratford.

The deal was announced by Angel Commercial LLC President Jon Angel, who said the building was recently fully renovated with a new heating system, roof replacement, paving, painting and electrical upgrades.

Founded in 2011 in Chicago, Foto Master provides interactive products for parties, entertainment centers, theme parks, museums, and the retail market.

