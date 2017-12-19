Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff plans to introduce a bill in next year’s General Assembly session to address potential changes brought about by the Federal Communications Commission’s rollback of the 2015 net neutrality rules.

Duff, a Democrat representing Norwalk and Darien, said that his legislation will “hold companies to their commitments not to block websites, throttle speeds, or impose prioritization pricing and to establish a process for internet service providers to certify that they will not engage in practices inconsistent with net neutrality principles.”

He also seeks to amend Connecticut’s consumer protection laws to include the principles of net neutrality.

Duff acknowledged that while net neutrality is a federal issue, his bill would seek to mitigate the potential consequences of the FCC’s policy shift at a state level.

“Small businesses and consumers will be the biggest losers as a result of the FCC’s damaging discarding of net neutrality rules,” Duff said. “You don’t need to be a psychic to predict that the cable giants will raise rates, block content and potentially slow down services for residents across Connecticut.”