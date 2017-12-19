WWE programming is coming to Mongolia

From the leave-no-stone-unturned department: WWE has signed an agreement with the Mongolian sports broadcaster SPS HD to present the “Raw” and “SmackDown” programs for the first time in Mongolia.

SPS will offer the programs in English with Mongolian subtitles, with a two-hour version of “Raw” broadcast on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and “SmackDown” on Sundays at 11 a.m. The programs will also be available on SPS HD’s TV Everywhere platform for authenticated subscribers and on its 14-day VOD catchup window.

“We are thrilled to complete our first-ever broadcast deal in Mongolia,” said Michelle Wilson, chief revenue and marketing officer for the Stamford-based WWE. “This partnership to televise WWE programming allows us to expand our reach and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country.”

WWE is the latest U.S. brand to gain an audience via SPS Sports, which also broadcasts content from the NBA, WNBA and UFC.