Home Energy Noble Americas Corp. cutting Stamford, Houston jobs

Noble Americas Corp. cutting Stamford, Houston jobs

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE

Noble Americas Corp., a coal and petroleum products division of Hong Kong commodities trader Noble Group Ltd., is laying off 84 workers at its regional hubs in Stamford and Houston. The job cuts are scheduled to take place by Dec. 31.

Noble Americas layoffs job cutsThe move follows an Oct. 23 announcement that Noble Americas was selling the U.S. hubs to Switzerland’s energy and commodities company Vitol.

Noble is negotiating a debt restructuring program with its creditors to stay out of an insolvency process; its debt reportedly stands at about $3 billion.

Noble did not return requests for comment.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here