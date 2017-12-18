CNH Finance moves Greenwich office to 330 Railroad Ave.

CNH Finance LP, an asset-based lender headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is relocating its Greenwich office to a new 3,423-square foot prebuilt suite on the first floor of 330 Railroad Ave. in Greenwich.

The company, which has its offices two blocks west at 2 Greenwich Plaza, will begin occupying its new office as of Jan. 1. CNH Finance marks the third lease this year at the recently renovated commercial property, which brings the building to over a 55 percent occupancy rate. The building’s other tenants include Stone Point Capital in a 1,281-square-foot suite and Granoff Architects, which has its headquarters in a 9,000-square-foot space.

Richard Granoff, the owner of the Granoff Architects, is also co-owner of the property, a three-story 1928 building that was a Connecticut Light & Power work station until 2014. Granoff and business partner Jeffrey B. Mendell bought the property in March 2016.