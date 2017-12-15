Whitehead participates in Lula training

Linda Whitehead, a partner in the law firm of McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt, LLP in White Plains, recently participated in a Land Use Leadership Alliance (LULA) training program focused on planning, financing, zoning, fair housing and affordable housing.

Whitehead said, “The LULA training program provided an invaluable opportunity for local leaders to learn about all aspects of affordable housing and to actually see different types of housing in place.”

The LULA program has graduated more than 3,000 and garnered more than 100 formal resolutions of support from local governments and other entities. The program was a collaboration between the Elisabeth Haub School of Law’s Land Use Law Center at Pace University and the Housing Action Council.