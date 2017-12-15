SAAGNY holds party, gives awards

The Specialty Advertising Association of Greater New York (SAAGNY), which has its headquarters in Rye, held a holiday party at the Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle. During the event, a dozen winners of various awards were announced. Jonathan Riegel was inducted into the SAAGNY Hall of Fame.

Riegel, executive director of The Premier Group, a network of promotional product companies, served on SAAGNY’s board of directors from 2001 to 2010. He was SAAGNY’s president in 2009 and chairman of its Council of Past Presidents in 2010.

The awards are described as recognizing companies and individuals that best represent the ideals of the promotional advertising industry.

SAAGNY represents the distributors, suppliers and decorators of imprinted promotional products in New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.