By the book

Librarians, library directors, library trustees, government officials and friends of libraries throughout Westchester gathered at the Westchester Library System’s (WLS) headquarters in Elmsford to elect new trustees, celebrate the year’s accomplishments and engage in a panel discussion with New York State Regent Judith Johnson and State Librarian and Assistant Commissioner for Libraries Bernard A. Margolis.

Johnson highlighted how schools and libraries need to encourage civic values and skills for successful citizenship. Margolis focused on what makes libraries unique and the use of more flexible planning strategies that will allow for change and growth in view of the rapid growth of digital technology.

During a business meeting presided over by WLS President Cathy Draper, trustees were elected to 5-year terms through Dec. 31, 2022. They were Jonathan Marshall, WLS District 2 (Briarcliff Manor, Ossining, Tarrytown); Karen Kelley, WLS District 12 (Peekskill); and Draper to a second term, WLS District 9 (Bronxville, Eastchester, Pelham, Tuckahoe).