Students raise funds for hospital

As part of a class project at Somers High School, juniors Isabella DeChico and Adelina Ademaj came up with an idea that would also help raise money for Putnam Hospital Center’s oncology department.

At the hospital, DeChico and Ademaj set up a table in the lobby selling holiday ornaments and pens they made out of polymer clay, which they suggested people could buy for themselves or donate to cancer patients.

“It is our local hospital so we wanted to help out,” DeChico said.

Ademaj said she is interested in pursuing medicine and cancer research and DeChico is into making crafts, so the two combined their interests for the project.

The hospital foundation’s Executive Director Priscilla Weaver called it “a wonderful way to ring in the holidays. We appreciate Isabella and Adelina’s ingenuity and generosity.”