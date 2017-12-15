Healthy turnout

More than 400 high school students and parents visited New Rochelle High School for the third annual health care careers interactive fair sponsored by NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital (NY-PLH). Students from public and private high schools throughout Westchester were invited to gain hands-on experience and speak directly with doctors and other health professionals about career options.

There were more than 60 participating professionals.

“We are a community hospital and we very much want to be a vital part of the Westchester communities we serve,” said Michael J. Fosina, president of NY-PLH.

Matilda M. Taddeo, an internal medicine and cardiology specialist at the NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group who was a coordinator of the event, said that “our health care staff eagerly jumped at the opportunity to show students first-hand what our medical profession entails hoping to inspire a passion for a career in medicine to future generations.”

Co-coordinator Susan Campanile, associate professor of medicine at Columbia University Medical Center and a physician with ColumbiaDoctors, said she was proud that staff members “came together and volunteered their time to interact with students and share their love of medicine.”