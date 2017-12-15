The Building and Realty Institute recently hosted its vendor showcase at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in White Plains. This was the second year for the event. Forty-five companies and professional firms exhibited, covering areas such as real estate management, solar, painting, roofing, insurance and banks.

Margaret Collins, director of membership and advertising forBuilding and Realty Institute, said, “it is vital to offer our member firms an opportunity such as this. A trade show acts as one more way to provide a forum to market their business, to highlight their talents and skills and introduce them to a broader public.”