A tree grows in anytown

A Hastings-on-Hudson landscape consulting and design firm, King Garden Designs, has launched an effort to help municipalities bring more trees and related vegetation to their communities. Company principal Charles King Sadler said that its online Street Tree Educational Resource Center provides information on designing, updating and caring for vegetation used in streetscapes both in public spaces and private developments.

The benefits that are outlined include improved air quality, interception of storm water, conservation of energy, increasing property values and increasing retail sales. In addition to information on its website at kinggardendesigns.com/tree-resources, the company has prepared an educational information sheet which it has already distributed to 60 key municipal officials in the Hudson Valley, Fairfield County in Connecticut and New Jersey along with the International Society of Arboriculture.

Sadler serves on the tree preservation board in Hastings-on-Hudson.