White Plains-based Hospice of Westchester recently hosted its 16th annual Tree of Life reception at the Hilton Westchester in Rye Brook.

Prior to the event, community members were invited to make a donation to the hospice by buying a gold star in memory or honor of a loved one. During the event, guests and sponsors placed the personalized gold stars on the Tree of Life.

“Our ‘Tree of Life’ event presents an opportunity for members of the community to join with us to create a sense of family and love,” said Mary K. Spengler, chief executive officer of the hospice.

The grand sponsors of the event were Beecher Flooks Funeral Home Inc. and Patricia and Charles Trainor. Sponsors included AliGraphics, Co-Communications Inc., Cuddy & Feder LLP, Hilton Westchester, The Kensico Cemetery, PKF O’Connor Davies LLP, Polchinski Memorials Inc., Ross Mailing Services Inc. and Sterling National bank.

Hospice of Westchester is a nonprofit health care agency that provides end-of-life home care to patients diagnosed with any serious or life-limiting illness and providing support to their families and loved ones