Home Good Things Happening Westchester Tree of Life

Tree of Life

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
From left: Michael Ciaramella of Polchinski Memorials Inc.; William F. Flooks Jr. of Beecher Flooks Funeral Home Inc.; Charles Trainor, board member; Mary K. Spengler; Joe Ippolito of AliGraphics; Stacey Cohen, Co-Communications Inc.; George Whitehead, PKF O’Connor Davies LLP and board member.

White Plains-based Hospice of Westchester recently hosted its 16th annual Tree of Life reception at the Hilton Westchester in Rye Brook. 

Prior to the event, community members were invited to make a donation to the hospice by buying a gold star in memory or honor of a loved one. During the event, guests and sponsors placed the personalized gold stars on the Tree of Life.

“Our ‘Tree of Life’ event presents an opportunity for members of the community to join with us to create a sense of family and love,” said Mary K. Spengler, chief executive officer of the hospice.

The grand sponsors of the event were Beecher Flooks Funeral Home Inc. and Patricia and Charles Trainor. Sponsors included AliGraphics, Co-Communications Inc., Cuddy & Feder LLP, Hilton Westchester, The Kensico Cemetery, PKF O’Connor Davies LLP, Polchinski Memorials Inc., Ross Mailing Services Inc. and Sterling National bank. 

Hospice of Westchester is a nonprofit health care agency that provides end-of-life home care to patients diagnosed with any serious or life-limiting illness and providing support to their families and loved ones

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here